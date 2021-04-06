Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Netflix Series to Focus on Invictus Games

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their first project with Netflix, and it will focus on the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport competition for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans, founded by Harry in 2014. The documentary series is titled “Heart of Invictus,” and it will follow the journeys of individuals as they prepare for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, set to take place in 2022. Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series. The show will be produced by the royal couple’s Archewell Productions.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry Lands Job as Chief Impact Officer for Mental Health and Coaching App

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invictus Games Foundation (@weareinvictusgames)

He added, “As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Per the press release, “The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.”

Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year which will see them produce documentaries and content that resonates with our shared human experience.

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said the couple will create “some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year.”