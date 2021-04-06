Jada Pinkett Smith Tackles Narcissism and Abusive Relationships on ‘Red Table Talk’

*Jada Pinkett Smith tackles the subject of narcissism during the next episode of “Red Talk Talk,” and how it affected her relationships.

“I had to distance myself from my girlfriend and her husband, it was just too brutal to watch,” the 49-year-old actress said. “That’s why it’s so upsetting because I’ve seen it, it’s awful. And it can be so insidious.”

Jada and her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, were enjoined by clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula who shared her expertise on the subject.

“I think narcissism is at the core of every domestically abusive relationship,” Dr. Durvasula said, to which Pinkett Smith agreed. “Emotionally abusive relationships and physically abusive relationships,” she said. “I have to agree with you.”

READ MORE: Niecy Nash Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She’d ‘Never Been with a Woman Before’ Meeting Wife Jessica Betts (Clip)

Dr. Durvasula previously spoke about narcissism with Jada in October 2019, with Pinkett Smith saying, “In this industry, you come across all kinds of narcissists.”

She also admitted that she has been hurt “Big Time” by a narcissist.

“Because you bring people into your inner sanctum,” Jada said. “They make you believe that they’re one thing, and then something happens, and you realize that they are something completely and utterly different. It can be very painful and dangerous.”

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of the hit Facebook Watch series, Pinkett Smith and her 20-year-old daughter revealed that they’re both attracted to women.

Jada, who is married to actor Will Smith, said she “swooned a lot” over women while in her twenties

Willow then explained: “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.” She continued: “I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented.”

“Red Table Talk” airs Wednesdays at 12 p.m. E.T/9 am P.T. on Facebook Watch.