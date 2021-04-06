Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – Tammy Has a Stalker! [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Waka & Tammy: What The Flock,” which finds Tammy stressing out over personal life.

While searching for her own identity, Tammy’s stress reaches new highs when a stalker returns to her life. Meanwhile, Waka must decide between giving her the space she needs or taking matters into his own hands.

The couple needs to hire a P.I., will they be able to keep Tammy safe? Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, per the press release, with the pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, its impact begins affecting both Waka and Tammy’s relationship and their financial stability. Waka has lost out on millions of dollars of income, while Tammy has been her toughest critic and unable to release her new music, as something deeper holds her back. She must turn to family, friends, and counselors to help get her out of this funk, but it may be deeper than anyone realizes.

Plus, Waka and Tammy’s daughter Charlie is growing up fast and they are unsure how to handle it. Charlie navigates dating, family and teenage emotions while keeping a secret from Waka. Can Waka and Tammy’s relationship survive co-parenting in these troubling times, while simultaneously healing deep wounds from their own past? Only time will tell.

Watch “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.