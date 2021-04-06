Dwyane Wade’s Kids Urged Gabrielle Union to ‘Stay Home’ Because ‘Dad Is Rich’

*Gabrielle Union has revealed that her stepkids once urged her to quit Hollywood to be a stay-at-home wife to a rich man.

Per PEOPLE, speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her The goop Podcast, Union revealed that husband Dwyane Wade’s kids — son Zaya, 13, son Zaire, 19 and Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 19 —thought she “should not” work given the retired NBA star’s salary.

“They had gotten into this stage as pre-teens where they just wanted us to be like other families,” Union said. “They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work — I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because ‘Dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else,’ ” she continued.

Union, 48, and Wade, 39, tied the knot in 2014 after six years of dating, and his kids thought it would be “normal” if she didn’t work.

“They just wanted to be normal, whatever that is,” she told Paltrow. “By the time we got married, it was just I think relief for them, which isn’t always an emotion you associate with kids in this situation. And they were like, ‘Ah we’re a normal family! Wait. You’re leaving. And dad’s still rich, so what’s happening here?’ “

Union said she had to explain to them that “sometimes, women want to work.”

“‘Sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am. It doesn’t mean I love you any less or I don’t want the job or I don’t love being your stepmother,’ ” ” she recalled telling the kids.

“‘I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honor, always,’ ” she added. “And we just move that way.”

Listen to her conversation on Paltrow’s podcast here.