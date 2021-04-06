Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Cup Foods Teen Who Reported George Floyd’s Counterfeit Bill Still Wracked With Guilt (Watch)

Christopher Martin, 19, speaks to ABC News
*Christopher Martin, the 19-year-old Cup Foods employee who reported George Floyd’s counterfeit $20 bill to his manager, testified last week of feeling “guilt” over Floyd’s death, and said in a subsequent tearful interview with ABC News that he continues to feel like a “contributing factor” in his death.

“Not only am I the contributing factor, I’m kind of like the big domino that fell, and then now all the small dominos are just scattered,” he said.

As the world underwent a racial reckoning while protesting Floyd’s gruesome death by white police officer Derek Chauvin, Martin said he thought about Floyd’s children.

“I know what it’s like to grow up in an African-American household without a father … I just hope and pray that George’s daughters know that they can do it and it’s possible. To do it, to make it, and be successful, even if your father is no longer with you,” he said.

He also shared a message for Chauvin, who is charged with three counts of murder.

“The one thing I would say to Derek Chauvin is: Justice will be served,” Martin said.

Martin no longer works at Cup Food and said he’s received encouragement and support as he tries to move forward.

