BLIND ITEM: The Doomsday Prepper

This foreign-born A+ list director didn’t just move to that small island nation because another A+ list foreign-born director has some of the world’s most state-of-the-art facilities there. He also believes the world is going to end within his lifetime, and this island nation is the most likely place to survive relatively unscathed. It’s also why he moved his substantial fleet of yachts there. Basically, he believes another virus is going to appear before the end of the decade. A far worse one. If the island nation falls, he believes he can survive at sea. This director also has a history of believing almost every doomsday scenario that has been put forward in the last 40 years, so take from that what you will.



Can you guess who the A-list directors are?