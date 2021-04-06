Akon Announces His New Cryptocurrency-Based ‘Akon City’ in Uganda [VIDEO]

*Akon is not only building a futuristic city in Senegal, the former singer recently announced plans to develop a similar cryptocurrency-based system of living in Uganda.

Per Complex, the Ugandan government announced on Monday that it has allotted Akon one square mile of land to build Akon City. Last summer it was announced that Akon bagged a $6 billion contract to build a cryptocurrency-themed city in Senegal. He shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram, writing, “KE International awarded US $6 Billion construction contract for Akon City.”

In a press release, KE International, the consulting firm that Akon is working with, announced that it “was awarded the contract to build and Execute US $6 Billion Akon City, Senegal.”

READ MORE: Akon Bags $6 Billion Construction Contract to Build ‘Futuristic City’ in Senegal

Akon to build Akon city in Uganda by 2036. The government of Uganda has agreed to allocate him land of the size of 1 square mile. The city will operate on AKoin currency, a stellar-based cryptocurrency. @nbstv pic.twitter.com/G4GHuefZFE — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) April 5, 2021

Akon’s “futuristic cryptocurrency themed” city will boast homes for residents, malls, hotels, parks, a school, universities, a police station, stadium and even a solar power plant.

The first phase of Akon City is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Phase 2 will end in 2029 and will focus on integrating Akon’s AKOIN cryptocurrency. Construction will be completed by 2036.

I asked Akon how much this would cost. He skipped the question thrice. https://t.co/fPqhbIAoIV — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) April 5, 2021

Here’s more via Complex:

Along with the cost of construction, the amenities included in Akon City, Uganda have not been announced. Yet, it will likely follow the blueprint laid in Senegal which includes a Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, its own school, police department, and waste management service as well as parks, stadiums, and other recreational facilities.

When asked if the average Ugandan would be able to afford these amenities, Akon said “I know if I put it there, they’re going to find a way to afford it because it’s going to motivate them. But ultimately when you create an opportunity, people grow with that opportunity, people learn with that opportunity, people are motivated with that opportunity.”

The Ugandan Akon City will also operate on AKoin.