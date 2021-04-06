Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News
News

Akon Announces His New Cryptocurrency-Based ‘Akon City’ in Uganda [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Akon is not only building a futuristic city in Senegal, the former singer recently announced plans to develop a similar cryptocurrency-based system of living in Uganda. 

Per Complex, the Ugandan government announced on Monday that it has allotted Akon one square mile of land to build Akon City. Last summer it was announced that Akon bagged a $6 billion contract to build a cryptocurrency-themed city in Senegal. He shared the exciting news in a post on Instagram, writing, “KE International awarded US $6 Billion construction contract for Akon City.”

In a press release, KE International, the consulting firm that Akon is working with, announced that it “was awarded the contract to build and Execute US $6 Billion Akon City, Senegal.”

READ MORE: Akon Bags $6 Billion Construction Contract to Build ‘Futuristic City’ in Senegal

Akon’s “futuristic cryptocurrency themed” city will boast homes for residents, malls, hotels, parks, a school, universities, a police station, stadium and even a solar power plant. 

The first phase of Akon City is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Phase 2 will end in 2029 and will focus on integrating Akon’s AKOIN cryptocurrency. Construction will be completed by 2036. 

Here’s more via Complex

Along with the cost of construction, the amenities included in Akon City, Uganda have not been announced. Yet, it will likely follow the blueprint laid in Senegal which includes a Hamptons Hospital campus, Hamptons Mall, its own school, police department, and waste management service as well as parks, stadiums, and other recreational facilities. 

When asked if the average Ugandan would be able to afford these amenities, Akon said “I know if I put it there, they’re going to find a way to afford it because it’s going to motivate them. But ultimately when you create an opportunity, people grow with that opportunity, people learn with that opportunity, people are motivated with that opportunity.”

The Ugandan Akon City will also operate on AKoin. 

Previous articleCup Foods Teen Who Reported George Floyd’s Counterfeit Bill Still Wracked With Guilt (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO