WATCH: Official Trailer Drops for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Starring LeBron James

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The first trailer has dropped for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” starring and produced by LeBron James and “Black Panther’s” Ryan Coogler, featuring a slew of NBA players including James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard.

When the film was first announced in 2018, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about filling in the role once held by Michael Jordan.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he told the outlet. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

READ MORE: Pepe Le Pew ‘Rape’ Scene Cut from Space Jam 2

“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.

Here’s the official synopsis: When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

James stars alongside Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (the “Avengers” films, “Hotel Rwanda”), Khris Davis (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” TV’s “Atlanta”), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”) and Eric Bauza (“Looney Tunes Cartoons”).

“It’s one of the biggest games, if not the biggest game, I’ve ever played in,” James told Entertainment Weekly last month. “The Goon Squad is probably the best team ever assembled in basketball history.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

*Via press release, source: THE MRKT | multicultural marketing