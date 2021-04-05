Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News
News

VIDEO: Meet the Canfield’s… First Black Family on Hallmark’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Welcome to Hope Valley
Photo: Natasha Burnett, Viv Leacock, Vienna Leacock, Elias Leacock Credit: ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

*Meet the Canfields, the new family on the block in Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart.”

Per press release, the beloved fan series continues to make history as the #1 cable program on Sunday nights. Folks couldn’t be more excited about Joseph and Minnie Canfield coming to town. Joseph (Viv Leacock) brings his wife, Minnie (Natasha Burnett) and their two beautiful kids—Angela (Vienna Leacock) and Cooper (Elias Leacock) to settle in the quaint Canadian town. 

Joseph is a former pastor and now has plans to buy the gas station, and Minnie is a protective mother. They want the best for their children and chart out to make a legacy with a new beginning. But along the way, the couple faces many challenges that test their marriage. 

We caught up with Natasha and Vienna to dish about their history-making arrival as the first Black family on the beloved series and the obstacles they face as newbies in a small town. After joining the series for season 8, the stars also share what the experience has been like joining a cast that’s already clicking and making TV history together, as well as the fan reaction to the Canfields. 

Check out EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee’s conversation with Natasha and Vienna via the clip below, and tune-in to “When Calls The Heart” on Sunday nights on Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm EST/ 8pm C.

Previous articleBlack Lives Matter Activists Lead Protest For White Man Killed In Lansing Police Custody / VIDEO
Next articleMorgan Freeman Sayeth: ‘Get the Vaccine. …Please.’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO