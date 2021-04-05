VIDEO: Meet the Canfield’s… First Black Family on Hallmark’s ‘When Calls The Heart’ [EUR Exclusive]

*Meet the Canfields, the new family on the block in Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart.”

Per press release, the beloved fan series continues to make history as the #1 cable program on Sunday nights. Folks couldn’t be more excited about Joseph and Minnie Canfield coming to town. Joseph (Viv Leacock) brings his wife, Minnie (Natasha Burnett) and their two beautiful kids—Angela (Vienna Leacock) and Cooper (Elias Leacock) to settle in the quaint Canadian town.

Joseph is a former pastor and now has plans to buy the gas station, and Minnie is a protective mother. They want the best for their children and chart out to make a legacy with a new beginning. But along the way, the couple faces many challenges that test their marriage.

We caught up with Natasha and Vienna to dish about their history-making arrival as the first Black family on the beloved series and the obstacles they face as newbies in a small town. After joining the series for season 8, the stars also share what the experience has been like joining a cast that’s already clicking and making TV history together, as well as the fan reaction to the Canfields.

Check out EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee’s conversation with Natasha and Vienna via the clip below, and tune-in to “When Calls The Heart” on Sunday nights on Hallmark Channel at 9:00 pm EST/ 8pm C.