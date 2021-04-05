Twin Brothers Reportedly Kill Texas Family of 6 in Murder-Suicide

*All six members of a Texas family were killed on Monday in a murder-suicide by twin brothers.

The bodies of the Towhid family were discovered after a family friend called police asking that they conduct a welfare check over concern that a family member was suicidal, per PEOPLE. The victims were Towhidul Islam (father), Iren Islam (mother), Altafun Nessa (grandmother), Farbin Towhid (daughter), and twin brothers Farhan and Tanvir Towhid.

The brothers reportedly teamed up to kill their family and them themselves. They wrote a lengthy suicide note on Instagram, prompting the police to rule the killings as a murder-suicide.

Farhan, 19, had been struggling with depression hours before the killing, he wrote in a post, “Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family.”

BREAKING: @Allen_Police released names of murder-suicide victims/suspects… Victims: Towhidul Islam (father), Iren Islam (mother), Altafun Nessa (grandmother — not pictured), Farbin Towhid (daughter). Suspects: Farhan and Tanvir Towhid (brothers). @FOX4 https://t.co/chWuo4osBu pic.twitter.com/3pxvWsjGcI — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) April 5, 2021

In the suicide note, the teenager also wrote: “If I killed just myself, they would be miserable. I love my family. I genuinely do. And that’s exactly why I decided to kill them.”

According to reports, the family reportedly immigrated from Bangladesh and had no history problems at home.

“It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them,” Allen police Sgt. Jon Felty told KRLD-AM.

“When I heard the news I couldn’t breathe for 20 to 30 minutes,” family friend Shawn Ahsan said. “How could it happen in a community like us? We’re so close and we visit each other and talk to each other, we have dinner and stuff, but inside the house … his children were unhappy for some reason and one thing led to another.”