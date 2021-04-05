Monday, April 5, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Tina Turner Fans Call for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Solo Induction

By Ny MaGee
0

*Tina Turner fans are outraged that she is not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The music icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 alongside her former husband and collaborator Ike Turner as part of Ike & TinaTurner. But the 84-year-old living legend has yet to be recognized for her own solo career.

Turner fans have taken to Twitter to call out the fact that she was only put up for induction as a solo artist this year. In February the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, with Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick and JAY-Z all making the cut. 

The rapper, along with Warwick, Blige and Iron Maiden are first-time nominees. Other first-timers include Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, LL Cool J, and Carole King are among those to have been previously nominated.

READ MORE: Capitol Records Responds to Former Exec Who Called Tina Turner N-Word

Music artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum tells TMZ … “if fans want to help Tina’s chances they can — with the RRHOF fan vote,” the outlet writes. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

The way it works — fans can vote for the top 5 among the Class of 2021 nominees, which along with Tina includes Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Carole King and Rage Against the Machine. The top vote-getter among those 5 will win the official “fan vote.”

Now, RRHOF voting is notoriously cryptic and secretive, but we’re told the fan vote will be one of 1,000 votes from artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry.

Fan voting lasts until May 7. 

The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May. 

Fans can cast their vote for their favorite nominee through the Rock Hall website up to April 30.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick 

Previous articleMedia Links Noah Green to Nation of Islam After Capitol Incident, Louis Farrakhan Remains Silent
Next articleMossimo Giannulli Released from Prison Early After Role in College Admissions Scandal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO