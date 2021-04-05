Tina Turner Fans Call for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Solo Induction

*Tina Turner fans are outraged that she is not already in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The music icon was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 alongside her former husband and collaborator Ike Turner as part of Ike & TinaTurner. But the 84-year-old living legend has yet to be recognized for her own solo career.

Turner fans have taken to Twitter to call out the fact that she was only put up for induction as a solo artist this year. In February the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled its list of nominees for the class of 2021, with Mary J. Blige, Dionne Warwick and JAY-Z all making the cut.

The rapper, along with Warwick, Blige and Iron Maiden are first-time nominees. Other first-timers include Fela Kuti, the Go-Go’s, and Foo Fighters.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, LL Cool J, and Carole King are among those to have been previously nominated.

READ MORE: Capitol Records Responds to Former Exec Who Called Tina Turner N-Word

Did you know that when I first read the lyrics for “What’s love got to do with it”, I rejected the song? Crazy to think about that now. Hearing the song in the documentary “TINA” was one of the most touching moments for me in the movie. It reminded me how far I’ve come. #TinaFilm pic.twitter.com/ceWNGDu9bP — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) March 24, 2021

Music artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release.

Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum tells TMZ … “if fans want to help Tina’s chances they can — with the RRHOF fan vote,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The way it works — fans can vote for the top 5 among the Class of 2021 nominees, which along with Tina includes Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Carole King and Rage Against the Machine. The top vote-getter among those 5 will win the official “fan vote.”

Now, RRHOF voting is notoriously cryptic and secretive, but we’re told the fan vote will be one of 1,000 votes from artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry.

Fan voting lasts until May 7.

The ceremony will be held this fall in Cleveland, while the inductees will be announced in May.

Fans can cast their vote for their favorite nominee through the Rock Hall website up to April 30.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go’s

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick