Seven Texas Police Officers Fired After Death of 26-Year-Old Jailed Black Man Marvin Scott (Video)

*Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas, were fired on April 1, apparently in connection with the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III while he was jailed.

According to The Washington Informer, Scott was arrested on March 14 for marijuana possession. He reportedly had less than two ounces of the drug, a misdemeanor offense in Collin County.

The next day, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office put out a release stating, “On Sunday, March 14, 2021, 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco, Texas, died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility. Officers from the Allen Police Department arrested Mr. Scott earlier that day and transported him to the county jail.

The Sheriff referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating this death. As a matter of policy, the Sheriff placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal administrative investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will not release additional information while the Texas Rangers are investigating.”

“Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures,” Jim Skinner, the Collin County sheriff, said in a statement. Family attorney S. Lee Merritt informed the media that Scott, whose funeral was on March 30, had a schizophrenia diagnosis.

Video of the episode exists but has not yet been publicly released. An eighth officer related to the incident has resigned.