Saturday Night Live & Daniel Kaluuya Miss the Mark on Covid Vaccine & the African American Family (VIDEO)

*Attorney Antonio Moore critiques the recent Saturday Night Live skit by Daniel Kaluuya and several SNL comedians on his weekly show Tonetalks.

The skit is about a frontline covid physician trying to convince his family to take the coronavirus vaccine. Moore takes offense at the portrayal of Black Americans as what he described as “ignorant” in the comedy set. He also looks back at everything from wealth levels to Henrietta Lacks in showing the context of Black apprehension regarding medicine in America.

Moore makes clear he isn’t pushing anyone to take the vaccine as it is what he calls a “personal choice.” Rather he states that any Black American that does want to take a vaccine should have easy access and calls on more Black Americans to take offense with the portrayal of Black America in the SNL skit.

