Monday, April 5, 2021
Prince Jackson Praises Sister Paris on Her 23rd Birthday with #Throwback Photos

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday and her brother, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., paid tribute to her little sister by posting throwbacks photos of them together on his Instagram account. 

“It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson. You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down,” he wrote.

“I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!” he added. “Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!”

READ MORE: Prince Jackson Hopes He’s Making The King Of Pop ‘Proud’ With His COVID-19 Charity Work

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson)

Paris celebrated her big day by sharing a video of Prince pushing her on a swing, writing, “Big brother pushing me on the swing like the good ol’ days ? best birthday ever ♥️ thank you to everyone for all the lovely bday wishes.” 

Prince, 24, and Paris allegedly are the oldest children of Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Their younger brother, Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, is 19. Prince and Bigi host a YouTube show with cousin Taj Jackson where they review movies. 

“I feel like the world is my oyster. I have so many opportunities,” Prince told ET in 2019. “I feel like my time is best devoted to the non-profit right now because that’s where my passion lies and that’s where I feel I will get the most out of my life.” Prince co-founded Heal Los Angeles, which aims to end child hunger, homelessness and abuse.

“I still have a creative bug and figuring out how I’m fitting into the entertainment industry,” the recent college graduate continued. “I really have a few projects that I’m working on, but I want to make sure they are solidified before I talk about them. But definitely excited to see what the future holds for me. It’s somewhere in the entertainment, with the philanthropic side of it, for sure.”

Last July, Paris praised Prince during a joint interview on Good Morning America. “He’s everything to me, you know?” she said. “I’ve always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

