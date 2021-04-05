Monday, April 5, 2021
Mossimo Giannulli Released from Prison Early After Role in College Admissions Scandal

By Ny MaGee
*Famed fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from prison early after his role in the college admissions scandal.

In May 2020 Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud and was sentenced to five months in prison. His wife, Lori Loughlin, also pled guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to 2-months in federal prison. The former Hallmark Channel star was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service.  She was released in December after serving nearly two months in prison.

According to PEOPLE, Giannulli has yet to reunite with his family. 

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced in College Admissions Scandal

EURweb.com

“Lori is relieved that he was released from the prison. Mossimo is still in federal custody though,” a source tells the publication.

“He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home,” until April 17 according to the Associated Press.

Giannulli had reportedly spent much of his time in prison in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and, per PEOPLE, it took a “significant” toll on his “mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

In January he asked to leave jail and serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, but a judge denied his request.

“Giannulli is not entitled to a modification of his sentence because he has not demonstrated an ‘extraordinary and compelling’ reason warranting his release,” Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote in his order, PEOPLE reported. “Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant release.”

In the ruling, Judge Gorton also noted that Giannulli was no longer in quarantine. “Although defendant’s quarantine was longer than anticipated, he has since been released to the general population,” Gorton wrote. “He has given no extraordinary or compelling reason why his current circumstances in the camp warrant immediate release.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

