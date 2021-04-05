Monday, April 5, 2021
Mary J. Blige & Gold Bond Team with Diamond in the RAW Foundation for the ‘Skin Champion Stunt Teen Workshop’

By Fisher Jack
La Faye Baker - Gold Bond*Los Angeles, CA – The Diamond in the RAW Foundation recently announced the “Skin Champion Stunt Workshop” for teen girls (ages 14-17).

With the support of Grammy award winning singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige and Gold Bond, Diamond in the RAW will be hosting the “Skin Champion Stunt Workshop.” Teen girls will experience the lifestyle of a Hollywood stuntwoman.

La Faye Baker, founder of Diamond in the RAW says, “I am grateful for this partnership with Gold Bond and their dedication, as we inspire Black girls to thrive.”

Ten winners will be selected to participate live on a sound stage/studio and will be notified on May 14, 2021. The winners will be announced on the official Mary J. Blige Instagram.

Applications for the virtual and in-person program are currently being accepted. For more information visit, diamondintheraw.org

Gold Bond skin championAbout Diamond in the RAW Foundation

The Diamond in the RAW is a 501 C3 organization devoted to empowering and transforming the lives of underrepresented teen girls between the ages of 12-18 through the Arts & S.T.E.A.M. education.

For media inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please contact BNM Publicity Group / [email protected]

Fisher Jack

