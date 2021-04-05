Marvel Drops Trailer for ‘Loki’ Original Series [WATCH]

* Loki — the God of Mischief — is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this summer with his very own series.

Per press release, after absconding with the Tesseract, Loko is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The all-new, original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Check out the trailer above.

READ MORE: Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Verzuz’ Comment About Mom’s Alcoholism Freaks Out Twitter

Loki’s time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/haTd7o1rFF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 5, 2021

Per PEOPLE, the two-minute clip gives fans a glimpse into some of the previously unrevealed plot points — and new interactions between the Loki and timeline officer Mobius M. Mobius (Wilson)

“We protect the proper flow of time. You picked up the Tesseract, breaking reality,” Mobius tells Loki after the latter is detained within the TVA. “I want you to help us fix it.”

Elsewhere, Loki tells Mobius, “It is adorable that you think you could possibly manipulate me. … I’m 10 steps ahead of you.”

But when Loki insists Mobius can trust him, Mobius claps back with…

“Loki, I have studied almost every moment of your entire life. You’ve literally stabbed people in the back, like, 50 times. To which Loki responds, “Well, I’d never do it again!”

Scroll up and watch the moment go down via the trailer above.