Monday, April 5, 2021
Home Press Release
Press Release

It’s All About Sisterly Love in TLC’s New Series ‘Extreme Sisters’

By Fisher Jack
0

*(Los Angeles, CA) – Sisterly love takes on a whole new meaning in TLC’s upcoming series, EXTREME SISTERS, following the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships. Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be. EXTREME SISTERS premieres, Sunday, April 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

“Having a close knit family is something most people aspire to and at TLC, we love to explore relationships of all kinds,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals.  “In Extreme Sisters, we will introduce sets of inseparable sisters whose bonds are raw, honest and perhaps a little unconventional.  Their sibling kinship brings the meaning of sisterhood to a whole other level!”

Despite what others may think about their uncanny relationships, these EXTREME SISTERS are unapologetic in their dedication to one another. However, when the opinions of society, family, romantic partners, and some major life changes come into the play, it remains to be seen if these sisters will be able to defend and maintain their exceptional bond. What are these sisters willing to lose to keep their obsession with each other intact? In this brand new series, viewers will get a glimpse into some of the most unique sister lifestyles revealing how they navigate each of their rare relationships throughout life.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ice Cube Hits Robinhood with Lawsuit for Using His Image, Lyrics in Newsletter

Patrix and Patricia - Extreme Sisters
Patrix and Patricia – Extreme Sisters

Meet the sisters:

Patrix and Patrcia “Right Hand Sister” live their lives intwined from the moment they were born. Patrix has an apartment but rarely uses it and spends a majority of her time living at Patrica’s house. Patrica was born with a third of her fingers missing on her right hand, so Patrix has always been by her sister’s side in the face of bullies and to step in to help Patrica with tasks that aren’t easy to do without two properly formed hands, such as cutting nails, shaving and applying makeup. Patrix truly is Patrica’s right hand sister.

Anna and Lucy “One in the Same” eat the same foods, go to the bathroom together and shower together. They are literally never apart. The sisters have begun thinking about their future as mothers and have decided that when they do get pregnant, they want to be pregnant with Ben’s baby at the exact same time. Yes, Ben is Anna and Lucy’s shared boyfriend, and potential shared father of their future children.

Brooke and Baylee “The Candaces” are so close that they shared the same bed growing up and continue to do so even though Brooke is married, and her husband is uncomfortable with Baylee sleeping with them. They shower together, pop each other’s pimples and also share the same name – Candace. Technically, the two are named Candace-Brooke and Candace Baylee, and Brooke has even passed down the tradition to her daughter, Candace-Ace.

Brittany and Briana “New Sister Moms” always dreamed about marrying and getting pregnant at the same time as one another they have what is called a quaternary marriage which is very rare. The sistershave successfully achieved this goal, with just a few months difference in their pregnancies. The identical twins now venture into motherhood together, sharing a house with their twin husbands and consider themselves both moms and dads to their baby and future baby.\

Christina and Jessica “Psychic Sisters” have led parallel lives through every major life event. They married, were pregnant, and went through divorces together. Their obsessive closeness is the reason for both of their divorces and because they believe they are each other’s soul mate. Today, they live .2 miles away from one another, raising their children together as single mothers. They are inseparable and feel physically sick when they are apart. The sisters even have a code word for each other that signals to the other that no matter what they’re doing at that time, they must drop it and rush to one another’s sides.

Follow TLC on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things EXTREME SISTERS. Join the conversation using #EXTREMESISTERS.

EXTREME SISTERS is produced by Bodega Pictures for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC finished 2020 as the #1 primetime ad-supported cable network with all key women demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 84 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

For more information on TLC shows, visit press.discovery.com/tlc/us; for more on discovery+ shows, visit press.discoveryplus.com.=
source: Allied Global Marketing

Previous articleMonday LA Press Conference Set by Lisa Simpson: A Mother Ripped Off by BLM
Next articleSAG Awards: Actors of Color Sweep All 4 Individual Film Categories for 1st Time Ever (View Full Winners List & Speeches)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO