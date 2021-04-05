*In the second week of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial we already know what the defense strategy will be. In a recorded cop cam conversation Chauvin told a bystander, “He’s a sizable guy and he was probably on something.” He blamed George Floyd for his own death.

History shows White people never have needed a legitimate reason to kill unarmed Black men. They’ve done it just for sport. And Chauvin did it to send a message: Despite all the talk and legislation about diversity, racist White people still want to control the labor force, the money and the narrative.

If you listen to some defenders of Chauvin, just like scriptures in the Bible, laws can be used to justify whatever a person already believes. So don’t be surprised if this jury, even with the Black people on the jury, come up with reasons why Chauvin’s actions were justified. Although we have to hope for the best – a guilty verdict – we need to prepare for the worst, an acquittal. Click on the video for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.