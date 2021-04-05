Boosie Badazz Calls on Black Billionaires to Create ‘Uncensored’ Instagram App After Account Ban

*Last summer, Boosie Badazz threatened to sue Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram account was shut down in August.

We previously reported… the rapper pleaded with Zuckerberg to restore his Instagram page after he was banned for constantly promoting sexually suggestive photos from his OnlyFans account.

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video message shared with fans at the time. “Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses [sic]. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

Boosie claimed the ban affected his business and reportedly filed a lawsuit for $20 million for racial discrimination.

Now he’s calling on Black billionaires to create an app that rivals Facebook and Instagram, and he wants to run it.

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz Suing Mark Zuckerberg for $20M Over Instagram Ban

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RapCatchUp © 🔊🏃‍♂️⬆️ (@rapcatchup)

“INSTAGRAM IS RACIST (FACTS) #BLACK BILLIONAIRES LETS START OUR OWN SOCIAL MEDIA N LET ME RUN IT,” the tweeted Thursday. “#takeawaytheypower THEY MAKE THEY MONEY OFF US WITH R WITHOUT YALL IM GO FIND AWAY.”

The hip-hop star explained his idea further in an Instagram Live session, stating: “What all y’all need to do is, y’all Black billionaires, start y’all own Instagram,” he said. “And give me part of the ownership. Let me be the face of it. I’mma run that motherfucker.” One important caveat? It’s “uncensored.”

Boosie previously explained in an interview with Vlad TV why he’s taking aim at Zuckerberg.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he said in an interview released on December 3. “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”

Boosie also noted that there are plenty of people who have been banned from the platform who have done way worse things than him, but those accounts were restored.

“So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he said. “This is discrimination,” he went on accusing. “Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”

Hear/watch Boosie tell it via the clip below.