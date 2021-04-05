Monday, April 5, 2021
Home RadioScope-OldSchool
Black History

April 5, 1968: That Time James Brown ‘Saved’ Boston [EUR Video Throwback]

By EURPublisher01
0

James Brown already had a concert scheduled at Boston Garden on April 5, 1968, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis the day before. Inner cities around the country were burning with rage, and Boston Mayor Kevin White had decided to shut down all scheduled public events in an effort to keep his city from doing the same.

But a Black councilman,  was able to convince Mayor White to not only allow Brown’s show to go on, but to televise it. Cancelling the Godfather of Soul, the councilman argued, might make matters worse in terms of uprisings.

James Brown flanked by City Counselor Thomas Atkins (L) and Boston Mayor Kevin White
James Brown flanked by City Counselor Thomas Atkins (L) and Boston Mayor Kevin White at Boston Garden, before the concert on April 5, 1968

So with heavy police presence inside Boston Garden, James Brown took the stage before a crowd on edge, and cameras from Boston public television station WGBH. Mayor White joined Brown to kick off the performance and say a few words in honor of MLK.

At some point during the concert, about a dozen fans jumped on stage, prompting officers to rush in. But James Brown called them off. Standing between the cops and the people, he said to the uniformed men: “Move off, I’ll be alright. I’ll be fine.”

The crowd cheered and the police backed off. More folks started to swarm Brown on stage. Somewhere in the middle of the gaggle, the entertainer is heard pleading with them to stop acting a fool.

“Go down and let’s do this show together,” he says. “We’re black. Don’t make us all look bad.”

Watch below:

The crowd respects Brown’s pleas and the fans surrounding him returned to the floor. The show went on without incident. More importantly, the telecast had the intended effect of calming the city, as crime was down compared with a typical Friday night. April 5, 1968 soon became known as “The Night James Brown Saved Boston.”

Previous articleSaturday Night Live & Daniel Kaluuya Miss the Mark on Covid Vaccine & the African American Family (VIDEO)
Next articleBaltimore Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Offenses Such as Drugs, Prostitution [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

Fisher Jack - 0
*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward. Attorney Tyrone A....
Read more
Social Heat

Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you haven't heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season. Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO