Vocalists Faith Evans and Tiffany Bynoe Release New Recordings / LISTEN

*R&B diva Faith Evans, without much fanfare, dropped a new single recently titled “Right Now.” Why someone of Evan’s musical status – a multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, arranger and record producer – chose to release a new song without the usual media frenzy, is unknown, but in many ways is refreshing.

Perhaps she knows that good news about good music travels fast in today’s social media-dominated atmosphere. According to available information about “Right Now,” the song is a powerful statement of encouragement for people to move forward in the face of opposition. It urges people to press on “right now” and don’t keep putting things off. Providing the song with flavorful hip-hop moments is rapper Big Knuck.

Meanwhile, there is songstress Tiffany Bynoe, who is perhaps best known for her 1993 Billboard hit “Give Him A Love He Can Feel.” At the time she was recording under the name Tene Williams. Nevertheless, the diva has just released the single “Make Me Say It Again,” a slow jam originally recorded by the legendary Isley Brothers.

While it’s not easy to re-record any of the Isley’s Brothers’ classic hit songs, Tiffany takes the challenge, powering the composition with her strong vocal stylistic presentation. At one point in her career, Bynoe, an Akron, Ohio native, stepped away from the music industry to start a family.

Returning to music, Bynoe charted a Top-30 gospel hit, titled “Seasons.” As she continues to record, regardless of the genre, her mission is to release songs with positive lyrics and strong messages of encouragement.