*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose.

Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney, confirmed the update with ABC 7 who said his family informed him DMX has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own after suffering from a heart attack. The heart attack was reportedly triggered by a drug overdose that led the rapper to be rushed to a nearby hospital in White Plains, New York. However, Richman did not confirm the overdose in his statement.

“I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I’m not sure how it was induced.” Later he says, “He has been taken off life support system and is breathing on his own. But we are concerned.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘THEM’ Creator Little Marvin Has A Response to Social Media Comparing Horror Series Before Viewing