WATCH: Michael Jai White Talks New Action Film ‘Assault on VA 33’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with actor Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite) to dish about his new film “Assault on VA-33” arriving in select theaters April 2 and On Demand and on Digital April 6. Directed by Christopher Ray (FraXtur), the action-thriller stars Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints), Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Rob Van Dam (WWE Raw), Weston Cage Coppola (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Gina Holden (Final Destination 3).

Flanery stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hill’s wife. The highly-trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before it’s too late. White plays Chief Malone who works with Hill to take out the threat.

EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee chopped it up with White about how much of his own personality is embedded in a character like Chief Malone. He also reveals why this role resonates with him personally, and the cultural impact of his Spawn and Black Dynamite characters. Check out our conversation via the clip above. Check out the trailer for “Assault on VA-33” below.