*“The memoir came first,” said Dr. Sheryl Kenan-Randolph when asked about the creative order of her new single “Live Anyway” and memoir “Life Happens, Live Anyway: A Memoir of Survival and Success.” “I told my brother I would love to have an accompanying song to the book.”

The result is the new inspirational “Live Anyway” single penned by Dr. Sheryl and her brother William Kenan. II (Enliven Production House). Dr. Kenan-Randolph is 25 years into a career as a teacher and guest speaker. She is the founder and pastor of the Destiny Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I been singing since I was small,” she said about her music ministry. “I was chosen by Him (God). I was nurturing growing up…always had this bubbly personality, finding myself in leadership roles – always.”

What she was chosen for was to spread God’s Word through ministry via both music – Praise and Worship, and the pulpit. She has been able to uplift children and adults through the years. However, the memoir is her story of how God allowed “her” to be “broken” to set her up for a position of success. It allowed her to identify “the process” we all have to go through in dealing with constant adversity. She discovered who she was and where she was meant to go. Pastor Sheryl felt the readers of her memoir would discover the same.

“Prayer…That is the foundation of who I am and prayer works,” she said sincerely. Pastor Kenan-Randolph said her experiences taught her, “Don’t be limited by my eye sight…visuals. Hold on to brighter days ahead. Stand on your own faith and believe it will get better. Keep hoping, keep living, and eventually…”

The “Life Happens, Live Anyway…” memoir of Dr. Sheryl Kenan-Randolph was released in late 2020.

“We’re living in difficult times. I knew the experience I had gone through, and survived….people don’t want to put their business out there…I wanted them to relate…to help them survive,” Dr. Kenan-Randolph said about the reason for release of the memoir. “If it (your situation) doesn’t change tomorrow, you are one day closer to it changing (for the better).”

Pastor Sheryl Kenan-Randolph wants her life stories to be a magnet for the readers to find encouragement and a way to hold on to faith. www.SherylRadolph.com www.DestinyChurchChatt.org

