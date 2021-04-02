T.I. & Tiny: 2 More Accusers Level Sexual Assault Charges – 1 Says She was Also Sex Traffic Victim

*The number of alleged victims accusing #TI and #Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is already representing a handful of accusers has been hired by two more, according to Vulture.

One of them said she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” including Nevada and Florida.

The second alleged she was drugged and then “raped by Clifford Harris [T.I.], and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida.”

Attorney Blackburn has seen medical records dating back to the accuser’s May 2010 incident. He’s also said to be speaking with a third person, but they haven’t hired him. This comes after six accusers hired Blackburn earlier this month, including one who alleged she was assaulted when she was an intern in high school. Blackburn has pushed for charges to be brought against the couple, who has adamantly denied the claims against them.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season