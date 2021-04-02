Friday, April 2, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Snoop Dogg Joins Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ as ‘Mega Mentor’

By Ny MaGee
0

Snoop Dogg
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

*Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg has been tapped to join the 20th season of “The Voice” as a ‘Mega Mentor.’

The rapper will advise contestants preparing for the Knockout Rounds beginning April 19, which finds artists paired against a teammate and selecting their own song to perform solo while their competitor watches. The four celebrity coaches will each choose the winner to advance from their team. The singers will then compete in the Four-Way Knockout and each will receive individualized coaching from Snoop. The winner of the competition is chosen by America.

“Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances,” read a statement from NBC. “Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to Star in 50 Cent’s New Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

Snoop also announced the big news in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, stating: “I know today is April Fool’s Day, but I got something to say that’s no joke. On April 19th, I am officially appearing on The Voice…as the season 20 Mega Mentor.” Watch the clip above. 

Prior singers who served as mega mentors include Usher (season 19), James Taylor (season 18) and Taylor Swift (seasons 17 and 7).

“The Voice” is currently hosted by John LegendKelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. NBC announced on Tuesday (March 30) that Ariana Grande will be replacing Jonas for this fall’s season 21.

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” Grande shared on social media.

R&B songstress Brandy also joined this current season as a battle advisor for “Team Legend.” Season 20 marks the 10th anniversary of the singing competition series.

Previous articleHeartbreaking: 80-Year-Old Georgia Man Loses Home, Car, Truck and Dog in Fire (Video)
Next articleMichael Strahan Reveals Gap Teeth Fix Was April Fool’s Day Prank [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

Fisher Jack - 0
*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King,...
Read more
Social Heat

Boy, 7, Charged with RAPE in New York – Atty Calls it ‘Absurd!’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to WNYTV, The unidentified minor was charged with third-degree rape — a felony — by state police on Tuesday. The child, from Brasher Falls,...
Read more
Social Heat

Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having...
Read more
Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO