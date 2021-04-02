Snoop Dogg Joins Season 20 of ‘The Voice’ as ‘Mega Mentor’

*Hip-Hop icon Snoop Dogg has been tapped to join the 20th season of “The Voice” as a ‘Mega Mentor.’

The rapper will advise contestants preparing for the Knockout Rounds beginning April 19, which finds artists paired against a teammate and selecting their own song to perform solo while their competitor watches. The four celebrity coaches will each choose the winner to advance from their team. The singers will then compete in the Four-Way Knockout and each will receive individualized coaching from Snoop. The winner of the competition is chosen by America.

“Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances,” read a statement from NBC. “Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg to Star in 50 Cent’s New Starz Series ‘Black Mafia Family’

Snoop also announced the big news in a video posted to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, stating: “I know today is April Fool’s Day, but I got something to say that’s no joke. On April 19th, I am officially appearing on The Voice…as the season 20 Mega Mentor.” Watch the clip above.

Prior singers who served as mega mentors include Usher (season 19), James Taylor (season 18) and Taylor Swift (seasons 17 and 7).

“The Voice” is currently hosted by John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. NBC announced on Tuesday (March 30) that Ariana Grande will be replacing Jonas for this fall’s season 21.

“Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” Grande shared on social media.

R&B songstress Brandy also joined this current season as a battle advisor for “Team Legend.” Season 20 marks the 10th anniversary of the singing competition series.