Friday, April 2, 2021
Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

By Fisher Jack
0

Rege-Jean-Page-still-from-Bridgerton*If you haven’t heard, “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not appear on the show’s upcoming second season.

Netflix and Shondaland announced the news this Friday in Bridgerton fashion, with the show’s character Lady Whistledown sharing the update:

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear?” Variety quotes.

