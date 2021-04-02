Friday, April 2, 2021
Oprah Teams with Hulu to Produce ‘1619 Project’ Docuseries

By Ny MaGee
*A docuseries based on “The 1619 Project” from New York Times Magazine and investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has been ordered at Hulu.

As EURweb previously reported, the interactive 1619 Project was launched in August by The New York Times Magazine to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first Africans in Virginia. Several Civil War scholars have stated that the project has put forward misleading and historically inaccurate claims. However, Hannah-Jones has said that contributions were deeply researched, and arguments verified by a team of fact-checkers in consultation with historians.

Per The Hill, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams has been tapped to produce and oversee the project along with Oprah Winfrey and co-executive producer Geoff Martz, according to Variety.

1619project-2019

"'The 1619 Project' is an essential reframing of American history," Williams said. "Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans. And this isn't just about the past—Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation. I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to work with The New York Times, Lionsgate Television, Harpo Films and Hulu to translate the incredibly important 'The 1619 Project' into a documentary series."

“‘The 1619 Project’ is an essential reframing of American history,” Williams said to Variety

“Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans,” Williams continued.

“And this isn’t just about the past — Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation. I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to work with The New York Times, Lionsgate Television, Harpo Films and Hulu to translate the incredibly important ‘The 1619 Project’ into a documentary series,” he said.

Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer for her work on the project in 2020.

“I could not ask for a more gifted and committed storyteller to entrust ‘The 1619 Project’ to than Roger Ross Williams,” Hannah-Jones told Variety. “I have long admired the impact and authenticity of his filmmaking, and the fact that we’re working with Disney and Hulu aligns with our vision of partnering with the world’s greatest Black storytellers to bring this project to a global audience.”

Following its release, “The 1619 Project” was slammed by the right, including former President Donald Trump.

