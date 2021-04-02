Michael Strahan Reveals Gap Teeth Fix Was April Fool’s Day Prank [VIDEO]

*Michael Strahan shocked fans and colleagues on Tuesday when he revealed he had the gap in his front teeth closed by the team at Smile Design Manhattan. As it turns out, it was an April’s Fool stunt.

As EURweb.com previously reported, in a video posted on Instagram, Strahan shared the process of the procedure, calling it a “moment 50 years in the making.”

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned the clip.

The “Good Morning America” host said didn’t talk about closing his gap because he knew his fans, friends, business partners and family would tell him not to do it. The former NFL player ultimately decided, “I gotta do what I wanna do for myself.”

Revealing the final result, Strahan said it was “50 years in the making.”

“I love it, holy f—k!,” he exclaimed.

In a video update posted on Instagram on Thursday, Strahan revealed that the gap-closing was a prank.

“I know a lot of you are wondering, ‘oh, it’s gotta be April Fool’s joke, he’s gotta be joking with the teeth … he must not’ve fixed that gap, it’s his signature,’ ” Strahan said in the clip (see above). He began the video with a face mask covering his mouth, so viewers couldn’t be sure if his gap was still there or not.

“I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’ And I’ve always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn’t know so many people cared,” he continued.

“I appreciate all the love for the gap, and I’ve had it for you know, almost 50 years,” he added while encouraging other people with gaps to rock their smiles with pride.

Per MadameNoire, Strahan previously came close to changing his gap early in his NFL career but had a change of heart.

“I was really close to closing it up,” he told ELLE in 2020. “I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.”

“I was in my twenties. I was playing with the Giants,” he added. “There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, ‘this is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect.”