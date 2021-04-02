Friday, April 2, 2021
Kelly Price Releases New EP, GRACE – Available Now!

By Fisher Jack
Kelly Price - Grace*Motown Gospel, one of the premiere recording labels for gospel music, in partnership with SANG GIRL! Inc., celebrates the release of nine-time GRAMMY® nominated singer/songwriter Kelly Price’s second gospel project, GRACE.

The release of GRACE comes fifteen years after Price’s acclaimed gospel album, This Is Who I Am, which hit #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and landed in the top ten of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Grace is available now wherever music is sold and streamed digitally. Purchase GRACE at: https://KellyPrice.lnk.to/GRACE

The brand-new 6-track EP arrives ahead of Easter Sunday 2021 and serves as a reminder of God’s grace during these unprecedented times. Grace begins with the electrifying album opener “Dance Party,” features a cover of the classic “Faith That Conquers,” and the title track “Grace.”

Standing on her foundation of faith and belief in God, Kelly Price poured her heart and soul into GRACE and used it as a healing tool after losing her grandfather early in the 2020 pandemic, followed by the sudden passing of her mother at the end of the year. The result is a story of joy, pain, love and loss, with Grace becoming one of Price’s most inspirational and moving projects to date.

Price is set to embark on a progressive virtual press run which will include promotional stops at GMA3: What You Need to KnowSirius XM Sway In The MorningThe Breakfast ClubGood Day New York and more. GRACE is available now wherever music is sold and streamed digitally. Purchase Grace at: https://KellyPrice.lnk.to/GRACE

Fisher Jack

