Friday, April 2, 2021
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Wed in Intimate Ceremony at Their Atlanta Home

By Ny MaGee
*Rapper Jeezy and “the Real” co-host Jeannie Mai tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27.

According to Vogue, the couple finally took their relationship to the next level a year after getting engaged. The couple reportedly followed COVID-19 safety protocols and provided COVID-19 tests for guests in attendance.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai said. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.”

“So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends,” she added.

Per PEOPLE, for her big day, Mai, 40, wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown and 43-year-old Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) wore a champagne blush Teofilo Flor suit. Guests wore off white to represent the couple’s “peace in their union,” Vogue reported.

Vogue.com obtained exclusive photos of the wedding in the garden of the couple’s mansion. 

“I envisioned this gown before it was even made,” Mai said. “I can’t believe it turned out so perfect. It’s the most beautiful gown I have ever seen.”

She added: “I collaborated with my stylist Lisa Cera and the Galia Lahav atelier to custom design the layers and the perfect hue. The finished product was everything I envisioned.”

Before the couple said their vows, they participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony to honor their parents. 

“The tea ceremony was very sacred to us,” Jeannie told Vogue

Mai and Jeezy began dating in late 2018 after meeting on the set of her daytime talk show, but they didn’t go public with their romance until August 2019. The couple reportedly applied for a marriage license through the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia. 

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Mai told PEOPLE in November 2019. “Immediately, that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

