Friday, April 2, 2021
Investigators Won’t Reveal Cause of Tiger Woods’ Single-Car Crash

By Ny MaGee
tiger woods - victory at 2019 masters - getty

*Detectives investigating Tiger Woods’ Feb. 23 car crash have determined what caused the single-car accident, but will not release the information until the golfer grants permission, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said.

Word on the curb is that Woods was under the influence of Ambien and/or Vicodin and his handlers are scrambling to keep the truth quiet for as long as possible — allegedly. His PR team is said to be paying off the officers, EMT/firefighters, hospitals and anyone with direct knowledge about what really went down that fateful night — allegedly. 

“A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters about Woods’ single-car crash. “However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel.

“There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they’ll waive the privacy. Then we’ll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

READ MORE: Wait! Tiger Woods DIDN’T Even Try to Decelerate Vehicle in Car Crash: Investigation

As EURweb previously reported, Woods never even hit the brakes as he careened off the road, and there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas either.

As far as the investigation is concerned, the Sheriff’s Dept. had reportedly been looking at the vehicle, an SUV, the crash site, and other evidence. They also retrieved data from the SUV’s black box. Based on what they pieced together, Woods didn’t even try to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes suburbs of Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golf champ sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Per UPI.com, “Woods had multiple “open fractures” in his lower right leg and had a rod inserted into his tibia. He also had screws and pins put in his foot and ankle,” the outlet writes.

“We have contents of the black box,” Villanueva said Wednesday. “Everything is completed, signed, sealed and delivered, but we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Villanueva also noted that investigators still consider Woods’ crash to be an “accident.”

“You can have an accident or a deliberate act,” Villanueva said. “It’s an accident. We are reaching out to Tiger Woods to be able to release the report itself.

“Nothing has changed from what we know and what we learned throughout the course of the investigation. Everything we did turned out to be accurate.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

