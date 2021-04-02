Georgia’s New Voting Law Has Caused MLB to Yank All-Star Game from Atlanta!

*Major League Baseball wants noting to do with Georgia … as far its all star game is concerned. And it’s all about politics

On Friday the league said it is moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta as backlash grows over a new Georgia law that is seen as nothing less that voter suppression.

“I have determined the best way to demonstrate our value as a sport is relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

“MLB fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Manfred’s move comes in the wake comes of a growing number of corporations, including Atlanta-based Delta and Coca-Cola, have spoken out against the legislation that was signed into law last week.

Democrats and advocacy groups have argued that it disproportionately affects minorities. President Biden referred to it as “Jim Crow on steroids” in an interview with ESPN this week and said he would support Manfred if he decided to move the game.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said.

If you’re concerned that the league won’t celebrate the life and accomplishments of Braves legend Hank Aaron, who passed away in January, don’t. Manfred’s announcement said nothing’s changed in that regard

On the other hand, the league, so far, has even given a hint as to where the all-star game, scheduled for July 13, will be played.