Cheers To The Sip Of The Summer! Snoop’s Cali Rosé

*It’s time for The Next Episode!

This spring, 19 Crimes and Snoop Dogg are back with a new wine – Cali style. The brand teamed up with our favorite uncle to debut the first-ever Snoop Cali Rosé just in time for your sunny kickback.

The D-O-double-G goes P-I-N-K on the heels of last year’s ultra-successful Snoop Cali Red, the first California wine from 19 Crimes.

“We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again – and this time, I was thinking pink,” explained the music legend. “I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!”

This latest innovation is rolling out nationwide now for $11.99.

Defiant by nature, bold in character and always uncompromising, 19 Crimes said they’re proud to continue its partnership with the global icon, who embodies all these qualities and more through hard work and perseverance. A leader in contemporary pop culture, Snoop exemplifies the timeless values of the 19 Crimes rogues who came before him.

19 Crimes is a brand built on authentic stories of rebellion, defiance, loyalty and perseverance. In 1788, banishment to Australia from the UK became the punishment of choice. If you broke any one of the nineteen crimes, you sailed on a harrowing journey where months later your fate awaited. Times were tough but these individuals were tougher and they overcame adversity and insurmountable odds to ultimately claim redemption.

TASTING NOTES TASTING

Color: Bright pink hue

Nose: Ripe strawberry notes along with delicate floral, rose petal aromas

Palate: Fruit-forward notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry and red cherry. Pleasant mouth-feel with balanced acidity and sweetness.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS:

Harvest: 2020

Alcohol: 10.7%

Bottling Date: February 2021

Varietal Composition: 75% Zinfandel, 20% Grenache, 5% Pinot Noir

Region: California

For more details follow @19crimes | @SnoopDogg| #CaliRose