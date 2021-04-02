Friday, April 2, 2021
Car Plows Through Crowd and Into Entrance of Maryland Taco Bell, Injuring 3 (Watch)

car rams through maryland taco bell
Car rams through crowd and into Maryland Taco Bell

*Maryland police are investigating after a driver plowed into a group of people standing outside of a Taco Bell in Waldorf and then smashed into the front entrance Wednesday night.

According to Fox5 DC, investigators responded to the fast-food spot around 10:23 p.m. after someone in the suspects’ vehicle argued with an employee at a drive-through window and then attacked the employee. After the suspected assailant got back in the vehicle, the driver left the window and then drove around to the front of the eatery before accelerating into a group of people and then through the glass doors.

Emergency personnel treated two people at the scene, and a third was taken to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office does not believe the third victim’s injuries are life threatening.

Investigators located the vehicle shortly after the incident, but they’re still trying to identify the driver and anyone else who may have been in the vehicle.

