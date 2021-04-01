Tom Heller to Serve As President of Regina Hall’s Rh Negative Entertainment Company

*Regina Hall has tapped producer Tom Heller to serve as President of her production company, Rh Negative Entertainment.

The company recently inked a first-look television deal with Showtime as well as a six-picture feature deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, Deadline reports.

“Tom is an exceptional producer and we share a parallel approach to the business and vision for the future,” said Hall in a statement. “I’m looking forward to our creative endeavors and am excited to discover new and compelling ways of storytelling together.”

Heller, who EP’d “Foxcatcher” and “Mud,” previously served as a partner in the film and television production company Catch & Release Films. His producing credits also include Lee-Daniels-directed drama Precious.

“I have admired Regina for a long time, as an extraordinary talent with remarkable taste, and couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with her,” said Heller. “We share a common vision to build Rh Negative Entertainment into a home for resonant, original stories and the next wave of creators. I’m excited to work closely with her, alongside our partners at Showtime and Viacom, to create impactful content across all media.”

Per Deadline, Heller got his start at ICM before running the financing and production company, Everest Entertainment, for seven years.

Meanwhile, Hall recently spoke out about her character’s wig in Tate Talyor’s “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and how, per MSN, her choice in hair altered everything about her approach to playing Detective Cam Harris.

“I was thinking of small towns and doing research of police officers and detectives, and I ran across one who had a version of that hair, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s her hair!'” she remembers. “I called Tate up and said, ‘I’m going to send you a picture, this is the hair I want to wear!'”

Taylor recalls Hall’s potential hairdo was “a Black lady’s mullet with a little Farrah Fawcett in it.”

“She sent me a picture and I loved it,” he says. “I guess I’m a bad gay, because I thought she looked cute… She wanted it to look like she didn’t care about anything but her career. From her hair to her pants. She wanted to walk with her butt out, it’s hilarious!”

“Breaking News in Yuba County” is now streaming on Amazon Video.