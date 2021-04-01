Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News
News

Tom Heller to Serve As President of Regina Hall’s Rh Negative Entertainment Company

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Regina Hall has tapped producer Tom Heller to serve as President of her production company, Rh Negative Entertainment

The company recently inked a first-look television deal with Showtime as well as a six-picture feature deal with ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group, Deadline reports. 

“Tom is an exceptional producer and we share a parallel approach to the business and vision for the future,” said Hall in a statement. “I’m looking forward to our creative endeavors and am excited to discover new and compelling ways of storytelling together.”

Heller, who EP’d “Foxcatcher” and “Mud,” previously served as a partner in the film and television production company Catch & Release Films. His producing credits also include Lee-Daniels-directed drama Precious

“I have admired Regina for a long time, as an extraordinary talent with remarkable taste, and couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with her,” said Heller. “We share a common vision to build Rh Negative Entertainment into a home for resonant, original stories and the next wave of creators. I’m excited to work closely with her, alongside our partners at Showtime and Viacom, to create impactful content across all media.”

READ MORE: Regina Hall is 50 Today & She Dropped This Hilarious B-day Ditty: ‘A B*tch is Old Today’ / WATCH

EURweb.com
Allison Janney, Mila Kunis & Regina Hall in ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ / Twitter

Per Deadline, Heller got his start at ICM before running the financing and production company, Everest Entertainment, for seven years.

Meanwhile, Hall recently spoke out about her character’s wig in Tate Talyor’s “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and how, per MSN, her choice in hair altered everything about her approach to playing Detective Cam Harris.

“I was thinking of small towns and doing research of police officers and detectives, and I ran across one who had a version of that hair, and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s her hair!'” she remembers. “I called Tate up and said, ‘I’m going to send you a picture, this is the hair I want to wear!'”

Taylor recalls Hall’s potential hairdo was “a Black lady’s mullet with a little Farrah Fawcett in it.”

“She sent me a picture and I loved it,” he says. “I guess I’m a bad gay, because I thought she looked cute… She wanted it to look like she didn’t care about anything but her career. From her hair to her pants. She wanted to walk with her butt out, it’s hilarious!”

“Breaking News in Yuba County” is now streaming on Amazon Video.

Previous articleBritain Race Report Finds ‘There is No Institutional Racism in the UK.’ Backlash Ensues. (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Boy, 7, Charged with RAPE in New York – Atty Calls it ‘Absurd!’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to WNYTV, The unidentified minor was charged with third-degree rape — a felony — by state police on Tuesday. The child, from Brasher Falls,...
Read more
Social Heat

Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having...
Read more
Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO