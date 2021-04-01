Serena Williams Says Marriage to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian ‘Is Not Bliss’

*Serena Williams is getting candid about her marriage to husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and the Reddit co-founder tied the knot in September 2017 and have an adorable daughter, 3-year-old Olympia. Speaking about matrimony and motherhood for Bumble’s The Question Game, one question posed to her was, “What have you learned about marriage?,” to which she replied with a laugh, “Marriage is not bliss.”

“But it can be if you work at it,” the tennis champ added. She also noted during the video that “a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a friend, Williams said she vibes most with people who have a sense of humor.

“In a friend, I like someone that’s really funny,” she shared. “Energy that is fun and delightful and easy to be around, and positive. I need somebody positive in my life.”

She concluded her Bumble message with some words of wisdom. “I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing,” Williams said.

Williams previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her daughter Olympia “dresses me and her father” every day.

“She’ll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning,” she said. “And she says, ‘Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.’ And then she goes, ‘Mama wear this or these shoes.’ She always tells me to [wear] heels. She’s currently wearing heels.”

Last Summer, Olympia became a co-owner of “Angel City,” the new women’s soccer team launching in Los Angeles. As noted by Yahoo, “this makes her the youngest owner in pro sports.”

Olympia’s father took to Instagram to touch on his decision to become an investor of the team while also securing a better future for his daughter.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution,” Alexis Ohanian wrote on social media. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”