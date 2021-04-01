Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News
News

Serena Williams Says Marriage to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian ‘Is Not Bliss’

By Ny MaGee
0

Serena+Williams+2019+Met+Gala+Celebrating+nW7sfDO51ryl
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian / Getty Images North America

*Serena Williams is getting candid about her marriage to husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and the Reddit co-founder tied the knot in September 2017 and have an adorable daughter, 3-year-old Olympia. Speaking about matrimony and motherhood for Bumble’s The Question Game, one question posed to her was, “What have you learned about marriage?,” to which she replied with a laugh, “Marriage is not bliss.”

“But it can be if you work at it,” the tennis champ added. She also noted during the video that “a dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty. Well, not having it, that is.”

Check out the Bumble footage below.

READ MORE: Young Tech CEO Raises a $4M Seed Round Led by Alexis Ohanian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a friend, Williams said she vibes most with people who have a sense of humor.

“In a friend, I like someone that’s really funny,” she shared. “Energy that is fun and delightful and easy to be around, and positive. I need somebody positive in my life.”

She concluded her Bumble message with some words of wisdom. “I learned that love is an amazing feeling. And if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it’s a special thing,” Williams said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

Williams previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her daughter Olympia “dresses me and her father” every day.

“She’ll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning,” she said. “And she says, ‘Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.’ And then she goes, ‘Mama wear this or these shoes.’ She always tells me to [wear] heels. She’s currently wearing heels.”

Last Summer, Olympia became a co-owner of “Angel City,” the new women’s soccer team launching in Los Angeles. As noted by Yahoo, “this makes her the youngest owner in pro sports.

Olympia’s father took to Instagram to touch on his decision to become an investor of the team while also securing a better future for his daughter. 

 “As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution,” Alexis Ohanian wrote on social media. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife @serenawilliams and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.” 

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Watcher
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Boy, 7, Charged with RAPE in New York – Atty Calls it ‘Absurd!’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to WNYTV, The unidentified minor was charged with third-degree rape — a felony — by state police on Tuesday. The child, from Brasher Falls,...
Read more
Social Heat

Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having...
Read more
Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO