Thursday, April 1, 2021
Saweetie Reacts to Video of ‘Unfortunate’ Elevator Fight with Ex-boyfriend Quavo

By Ny MaGee
*Saweetie has addressed the video showing her and ex-boyfriend Quavo in an altercation inside an elevator.

The struggle went down at an apartment complex in North Hollywood last year, TMZ reported. The footage shows the ex-couple standing outside an open elevator, and Saweetie is swinging on Quavo while they’re struggling over luggage. In case you missed it, watch the clip above. 

Saweetie tells the outlet, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

Some of those hurdles include Quavo allegedly cheating on Saweetie, which he has denied.

READ MORE: Video Shows Quavo, Saweetie in Physical Altercation On Elevator Before Breakup [WATCH]

EURweb.com

A few weeks ago, she took to social media to announce that she’s single after calling it quits with the Migos rapper.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” Saweetie said. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo responded to her message with his own tweet in which he noted that he was disappointed with Saweetie, and said she isn’t the woman he thought she was.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives,” Quavo wrote. “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

