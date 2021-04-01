Thursday, April 1, 2021
Ryan Coogler Talks Filming ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

By Ny MaGee
ryan coogler - black panther
Director Ryan Coogler

*“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died. 

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained. 

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

ChadwickBosemanAmericanFilmInstitute47thBr9eOYUGcY_l
Chadwick Boseman

As EURweb previously reported… Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dished about what fans can expect with the next film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Speaking to Deadline, Fiege said the film will explore other areas and characters of Wakanda. 

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” Feige said “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.”

Feige also confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Boseman’s leading character T’Challa.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege added. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

“Black Panther 2” is expected to begin filming this summer and with a July 8, 2022 premiere date.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

