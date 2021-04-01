Thursday, April 1, 2021
‘Oz’ Star Craig ‘muMs’ Grant Dead At Age 52

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Actor Craig “muMs” Grant, known for his role as Poet on the HBO series “Oz,” died Wednesday at age 52. No cause of death has been revealed. 

“We are overwhelmed with sadness and grief over losing our beloved friend and client Craig Mums Grant,” Grant’s representatives wrote in a statement provided by Pam Ellis-Evenas, calling him a “deeply talented writer and actor.” 

Grant had been filming for the Starz series “Hightown” in North Carolina at the time of his death. Per USA Today, he was expected to travel to Atlanta next week to film the BET series “All the Queens Men.”

The artist got his start via the documentary “SlamNation,” which saw him the Nuyorican Poetry Slam Team competing at the 1996 National Poetry Slam, per Entertainment Weekly.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Pulls Receipts in Her Mother’s Lawsuit Against Kobe’s Estate

“We are heartbroken over the loss of one of the most genuine, caring, loving souls we have ever had the pleasure of representing. Craig was more than our client, he was our dear friend.  We all just lost a phenomenal man,” Ellis-Evenas said. 

Grant’s film/TV credits include “Chappelle’s Show,” “The Sopranos,” “Law & Order,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Boston Legal,” “Blue Bloods,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Birdman,” “Side Effects,” the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time,” “Luke Cage,” “Nurse Jackie” and “High Maintenance.” He was also an actor/writer at The LAByrinth Theater Company.

“The LAByrinth Theater family is deeply saddened to share the news of the unexpected loss of Craig ‘muMs’ Grant,” the company said in a statement on Instagram. “We’ll forever miss our friend, brother, LAB member, Emcee, mentor, poet, actor, spoken-word giant, and fire-breathing teddy bear. muMs’ presence, performances, and words inspired a generation.”

Grant frequently collaborated with Spike Lee, appearing in “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bamboozled,” and Lee’s Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

He recently wrapped production on Steven Soderbergh’s film “No Sudden Move”  starring Don Cheadle, John Hamm, and Benicio del Toro.

Previous articleTom Heller to Serve As President of Regina Hall’s Rh Negative Entertainment Company
Next articleMichael Strahan Stuns Fans After Procedure to Close His Gap [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

