Thursday, April 1, 2021
Michael Strahan Stuns Fans After Procedure to Close His Gap [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Michael Strahan shocked fans and colleagues on Tuesday when he revealed he had the gap in his front teeth closed by the team at Smile Design Manhattan.  

In a video posted on Instagram, Strahan shares the process of the procedure, calling it a “moment 50 years in the making.”

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned the clip. Watch the video below.

READ MORE: Wiz Khalifa and Michael Strahan Hit with Lawsuit Over Khalifa Kush Cannabis Brand

The “Good Morning America” host said didn’t talk about closing his gap because he knew his fans, friends, business partners and family would tell him not to do it. The former NFL player ultimately decided, “I gotta do what I wanna do for myself.”

Revealing the final result, Strahan said it was “50 years in the making.”

“I love it, holy f—k!,” he exclaimed.

Per MadameNoire, Strahan previously came close to changing his gap early in his NFL career but had a change of heart.

“I was really close to closing it up,” he told ELLE in 2020. “I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.”

“I was in my twenties. I was playing with the Giants,” he added. “There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, ‘this is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

