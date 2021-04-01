Michael Strahan Stuns Fans After Procedure to Close His Gap [VIDEO]

*Michael Strahan shocked fans and colleagues on Tuesday when he revealed he had the gap in his front teeth closed by the team at Smile Design Manhattan.

In a video posted on Instagram, Strahan shares the process of the procedure, calling it a “moment 50 years in the making.”

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” he captioned the clip. Watch the video below.

The “Good Morning America” host said didn’t talk about closing his gap because he knew his fans, friends, business partners and family would tell him not to do it. The former NFL player ultimately decided, “I gotta do what I wanna do for myself.”

Revealing the final result, Strahan said it was “50 years in the making.”

“I love it, holy f—k!,” he exclaimed.

Per MadameNoire, Strahan previously came close to changing his gap early in his NFL career but had a change of heart.

“I was really close to closing it up,” he told ELLE in 2020. “I was at the dentist having him do mock-ups. I thought about it, man.”