Thursday, April 1, 2021
Kelvin Harrison Jr. Tapped for Biopic on Chevalier de Saint-Georges, aka The Black Mozart (Video)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges

*Searchlight Pictures is in final talks with Kelvin Harrison Jr. to play the title role in “Chevalier de Saint-Georges,” the little known true story of a Black violinist, composer and champion fencer who was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner.

Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, De Saint-Georges rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer, and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.

Searchlight landed the original feature pitch from Stefani Robinson last summer with Watchmen director, Stephen Williams, on board to direct, reports Deadline.

kelvin harrison jr
Kelvin Harrison Jr attends Luce – 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 28, 2019, in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo for Tribeca Film Festival (Getty Images)

Harrison’s star has been on the rise following breakout roles in the critically acclaimed “Waves” as well as “It Comes at Night” and “Monsters and Men.” He was most recently seen in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as well as “The Photograph.”

Find out more about De Saint-Georges below.

