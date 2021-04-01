George Floyd’s Girlfriend Testifies, Defense Puts Their Opioid Addiction on Trial (Watch)

*George Floyd’s girlfriend Courtney Ross, 45, broke down within minutes of taking the stand Thursday at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Ross began sobbing while telling the story of how Floyd asked to “pray with her” when they first met at the Salvation Army shelter, where she was waiting in the lobby for her child’s father, and Floyd was working as a security guard.

Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him. She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY — The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021

Ross also chuckled at the widely circulated selfie of Floyd in front of a brick wall, which she referred to as his “dad selfie,” because it lacks a complimentary angle.

As prosecutors put a photo of George Floyd onto a screen in the courtroom, George Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross starts chuckling through her tears: “I would call it a dad selfie” because “a lot of dads sometimes don’t have the best angle when they take selfies.” pic.twitter.com/ELk2Ni9oXC — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021

She testified that Floyd was active, worked out everyday and loved to play sports.

George Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross says Floyd was a very active person and never had shortness of breath or difficulty breathing: “Floyd liked to work out every day. He lifted weights that are far beyond anything I could lift, every single day.” pic.twitter.com/RlhqaxAqIC — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021

The prosecution preemptively brought up the opioid addiction they battled together. Ross said that both their battles with addiction had stemmed from their struggles with chronic pain – her neck pain and Floyd’s back pain.

“We both had prescriptions. But after prescriptions that were filled and we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times,” she said.

Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, details how they both dealt with opioid addiction and testifies says that drug use was part of the relationship: “It was something that we dealt with every day” but “we tried really hard to break that addiction, many times.” pic.twitter.com/4yjz7lzovt — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021

As he lay dying, Floyd repeatedly called out “mama” while Chauvin’s knee was pressed into his neck. On cross examination from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Ross testified that Floyd called both her and his actual mother by “mama.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked George Floyd’s girlfriend about the couple’s pet names. She said Floyd called her “Mama.” He also used the term to refer to his late mother but in a “different way.” Floyd repeatedly yelled “Mama” as he was being pinned down by officers. pic.twitter.com/b2bJV6tMsk — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021

Also on cross examination, Ross testified that Floyd spent 5 days in the hospital in March 2020 due to a drug overdose. During that incident, Floyd had suffered stomach pain and had dry foam visible in the corners of his mouth. Ross testified that she believed that he obtained the drugs responsible for that overdose from Shawanda Hill, who was in Floyd’s car on the day of his death.