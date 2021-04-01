Thursday, April 1, 2021
George Floyd’s Girlfriend Testifies, Defense Puts Their Opioid Addiction on Trial (Watch)

courtney ross testifies
Courtney Ross answered questions as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided Thursday in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

*George Floyd’s girlfriend Courtney Ross, 45, broke down within minutes of taking the stand Thursday at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Ross began sobbing while telling the story of how Floyd asked to “pray with her” when they first met at the Salvation Army shelter, where she was waiting in the lobby for her child’s father, and Floyd was working as a security guard.

Ross also chuckled at the widely circulated selfie of Floyd in front of a brick wall, which she referred to as his “dad selfie,” because it lacks a complimentary angle.

She testified that Floyd was active, worked out everyday and loved to play sports.

The prosecution preemptively brought up the opioid addiction they battled together. Ross said that both their battles with addiction had stemmed from their struggles with chronic pain – her neck pain and Floyd’s back pain.

“We both had prescriptions. But after prescriptions that were filled and we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times,” she said.

As he lay dying, Floyd repeatedly called out “mama” while Chauvin’s knee was pressed into his neck. On cross examination from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Ross testified that Floyd called both her and his actual mother by “mama.”

Also on cross examination, Ross testified that Floyd spent 5 days in the hospital in March 2020 due to a drug overdose. During that incident, Floyd had suffered stomach pain and had dry foam visible in the corners of his mouth. Ross testified that she believed that he obtained the drugs responsible for that overdose from Shawanda Hill, who was in Floyd’s car on the day of his death.

