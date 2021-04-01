Thursday, April 1, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Watcher

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The Watcher: I have written about this murdered permanent A-list singer before. In fact, one of his reveals was a Reveal Day reveal that people still mention. As far as I know, the things he did in that blind have nothing to do with any of the things mentioned in this blind. Anyway, when our singer was in his mid 30’s when he started hooking up with his 14-year-old girlfriend who later became his wife. One of the things our singer loved doing was having her have sex with people he considered on an equal level with him. 

He didn’t share her with people in his band, but if you were a star on the same label, then he would gladly share. She knew it was expected of her and what would happen if she refused. When she was 16 or 17, the pair were in Los Angeles and he offered her to this at the time A+/A list mostly movie actor all of you know. He is also one of the world’s worst fathers. The actor thought about it but ultimately said no because she wasn’t his type. What he really turned down though was the singer would be watching the whole time. 

Our actor had been in orgies and threesomes but never had someone sit there and watch. He heard from this other A-list mostly movie actor who was an Oscar winner/nominee who had agreed. The singer just stared right at the guy and kept asking if it was enjoyable and if the guy didn’t seem like he was having fun, the singer would yell and hit the woman. It was very intense.

Can you guess who The Watcher is?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

