All Maryland HBCU Presidents Unite to Celebrate Historic $577M Lawsuit Settlement (Watch)

*The presidents of Morgan State, Coppin State, Bowie State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore came together to sign a historic agreement with the governor of Maryland to end decades of discrimination, reports the Washington Informer.

For 15 years administrators at the four historically black colleges in Maryland have fought over a system that left them out of state money and resources.

“We are here to enact a historic, bipartisan measure that will be an unprecedented step forward in addressing inequities in our higher education system by making additional substantial investments in Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities,” said Gov. Larry Hogan who was joined by Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford.

Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux hosted the event that she called “a historic bill signing alongside our fellow Maryland HBCUs, concluding 15 years of advocacy to correct inequitable state funding.”

The lawsuit alleged that by duplicating programs, the state of Maryland was undermining its own HBCU programs, and in the last two years, Hogan argued that the black colleges were getting too much money. But according to the bill in the fiscal year 2023 fiscal year, the state will provide $57.7 million between the four universities based on student enrollment. Morgan State will receive $24 million in the first year, Bowie State $16.8 million, Eastern Shore $9.7 million, and Coppin State $9 million.

The bulk of this money will go to the institutions’ permanent source of revenue which is called the endowment. But even with this new money the HBCUs still trail the state’s majority white institutions in terms of their endowment.

Watch below: