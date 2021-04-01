Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Education

All Maryland HBCU Presidents Unite to Celebrate Historic $577M Lawsuit Settlement (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

maryland hbcu lawsuit settlement
Maryland Gov. Hogan and Lt. Governor Rutherford attend the bill signing at Bowie State University. (Joe Andrucyk/Office of the Governor)

*The presidents of Morgan State, Coppin State, Bowie State and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore came together to sign a historic agreement with the governor of Maryland to end decades of discrimination, reports the Washington Informer.

For 15 years administrators at the four historically black colleges in Maryland have fought over a system that left them out of state money and resources.

“We are here to enact a historic, bipartisan measure that will be an unprecedented step forward in addressing inequities in our higher education system by making additional substantial investments in Maryland’s historically Black colleges and universities,” said Gov. Larry Hogan who was joined by Senate President Bill Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford.

Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux hosted the event that she called “a historic bill signing alongside our fellow Maryland HBCUs, concluding 15 years of advocacy to correct inequitable state funding.”

The lawsuit alleged that by duplicating programs, the state of Maryland was undermining its own HBCU programs, and in the last two years, Hogan argued that the black colleges were getting too much money. But according to the bill in the fiscal year 2023 fiscal year, the state will provide $57.7 million between the four universities based on student enrollment. Morgan State will receive $24 million in the first year, Bowie State $16.8 million, Eastern Shore $9.7 million, and Coppin State $9 million.

The bulk of this money will go to the institutions’ permanent source of revenue which is called the endowment. But even with this new money the HBCUs still trail the state’s majority white institutions in terms of their endowment.

Watch below:

Previous articleSaweetie Reacts to Video of ‘Unfortunate’ Elevator Fight with Ex-boyfriend Quavo
Next articleJudge Grants Nike’s Request to Block Sales of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Boy, 7, Charged with RAPE in New York – Atty Calls it ‘Absurd!’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to WNYTV, The unidentified minor was charged with third-degree rape — a felony — by state police on Tuesday. The child, from Brasher Falls,...
Read more
Social Heat

Dave Ramsey: Evangelical Financial Advisor & Radio Host Fired 12 People for Having Pre-marital Sex!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Dave Ramsey, an Evangelical radio and financial advisor, has fired, or looked to fire, at least 13 people from his financial company for having...
Read more
Social Heat

Kevin Gates’ Lambo Gets T-boned by Driver in LA / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kevin Gates was involved in a car crash on Monday around 8 PM in L.A. where cops say a woman driving a Toyota Prius...
Read more
Social Heat

Eric Holder Jr. (Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer) Wants Reduction on his $6.5 million Bail

Fisher Jack - 0
*The man who fatally shot Nipsey Hussle is asking for a reduction on his $6.5 million bail and claims he’s not a danger to...
Read more
Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO