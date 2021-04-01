Adia Barnes, Dawn Staley Make NCAA History as First Two Black Women to Lead Teams to Final Four

*For the first time in NCAA women’s tournament history, two Black women will lead teams into the Final Four.

Per CNN, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley will be appearing in her third Final Four, while Adia Barnes and her Arizona team will make their debut appearance.

“There are so many Black coaches out there that don’t get opportunity because when ADs [Athletics Directors] don’t see it, they don’t see it — and they’re going to see it on the biggest stage of a Friday night, that two Black women are representing two programs in the Final Four, something that has never been done before,” Staley said.

“You know, our history here in women’s basketball is so filled with so many Black bodies that for this to be happening in 2021, to me, is long overdue, but we’re proud. We’re happy.”

READ MORE: Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Ledisi, Koryn – My Very OWN Easter, Out Now!

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Barnes said she was grateful to share the historic feat with Staley.

“I think representation is extremely important,” she said, per The Arizona Republic. “The last few days I’ve found out a lot. When you’re so involved at the moment you don’t know about a lot of that stuff. The media brings it to your attention.”

“It’s incredible to be representing Black female coaches on the biggest stage. This is the biggest stage for women’s basketball so it’s an honor,” she continued. “To be behind someone like Dawn Staley. Dawn Staley is incredible. She’s a proven winner who has done amazing things for women’s basketball. To even be in the conversation with someone that great, it’s an honor.”

Staley told reporters Wednesday following South Carolina’s win over Texas that she was “super proud of Adia” and was “cheering for her to get it done.”

“It was not for any other reason besides us being represented at the biggest stage of women’s college basketball,” she said.

“And that’s because there are so many Black coaches out there that don’t get opportunity because when ADs [Athletics Directors] don’t see it, they don’t see it — and they’re going to see it on the biggest stage of a Friday night, that two Black women are representing two programs in the Final Four, something that has never been done before.

“You know, our history here in women’s basketball is so filled with so many Black bodies that for this to be happening in 2021, to me, is long overdue, but we’re proud. We’re happy.

“I know my phone is probably full of text messages of Black coaches all across the country, just congratulating us on doing that, on being present, being in the moment, being able to take our programs to this place.“