Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Willow Smith Stunned By Gammy’s Threesome Confession on ‘Red Table Talk’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk finds Adrienne, aka Gammy, opening up about her interest in having a threesome — to the surprise of her granddaughter Willow Smith and daughter Jada Pinkett Smith

“You know, I’ve thought about, ‘Oh wow, a threesome might be really enjoyable,’ but just could never… how I was raised, with all that guilt and shame around sex,” Gammy explains in the clip (see above). “So, I definitely didn’t have the freedom to consider it, as far as love is concerned.” 

“Are you expressing interest, Gam?” Willow asks. 

“I’ve always had an interest,” Gammy replies. 

“What’s interesting about it?” Jada asks. 

“I just seems like sexually, it would be extremely pleasurable,” she replies. 

“Let’s put it on the table! It’s out there,” Willow says. 

Watch the full clip above. 

READ MONTH: Will Smith Hits Up ‘Red Table Talk’ to Explore Why He Mistreated ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-star Janet Hubert [WATCH]

Elsewhere in the conversation, Willow admitted that she’s had her “fair share” of “swooning” over women.

“I’ve swooned a lot,” Jada said. “I will say that. I’ve had two times I’ve been like infatuated with a woman. I’ve swooned two times. Early, early on. Like 20.”

During the conversation, Jada also revealed that her daughter recently asked her if she would date a woman if she and Will Smith divorced.

“You just said something so interesting to me the other day, when you were like, ‘Mom, you think if anything ever happened with you and Dad, I think you could be with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’” Jada said.

Actress Niecy Nash kicks off the new season of “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, and her wife, Jessica Betts, joins the group to dish about how they fell in love. 

“Red Table Talk” is available to stream on Facebook Watch

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

