Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Van Hunt Says He’s ‘A Completely Different Person’ Since Dating Halle Berry

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Van Hunt recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend Halle Berry has influenced both him and his music.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” he told the outlet, per Page Six.“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

He also gushed over the sweet Valentine’s Day post she wrote for him on Instagram in February. 

“It was well-written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well,” he said. “You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry and her boo thang celebrated Valentine’s Day cozied up together in Los Angeles. On her IG page, the actress posted a sexy video that showed the couple from behind, with her topless and dancing on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend,” she captioned the footage on Instagram. “Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies.”

She also shared the following loving message to Hunt: “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption.

“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54!” she added.

In addition to her sweet V-Day post, Hunt was equally impressed by how the superstar and her family celebrated his 51st birthday.

“Their family has this ritual where, and I don’t think she would mind me saying it, they get together and have just a small acknowledgment of the day and so they, you know, they immersed me into that and welcomed me into that and it was just beautiful,” he said. “It  was just thoughtful and considerate and sweet and that’s really the kind of person that she is, so, it was beautiful.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

