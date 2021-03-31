Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Duo David and Tiffany Spencer Releases ‘We Are One,’ ‘Only You’ Singles

By Eunice Moseley
Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer release ‘Only You’ and ‘We Are One’ singles.

*“I can sing, but Tiffany is a singer,” said David Spencer, who is half of the Gospel duo David and Tiffany Spencer. They are currently promoting their “We Are One” and “Only You” singles, and have already garnered a Kingdom Image Award for “Best Album of the Year” and a Rhythm of Gospel Award for “Best Packaging” for their debut album “One Touch” – released in 2019. “We both write.”

Natives of North Carolina, David and Tiffany were high school sweethearts. They met in choir rehearsal, later married and now have three children – Daveah, David, Jr. and Amiyah. As you can see music has always been in their lives, and disseminating God’s message of love is their calling. David is Minister of Music at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Bennettsville, SC and Tiffany is a middle school Music Teacher in North Carolina. David said his church in South Carolina is very close to the boarder of North Carolina, where they live, so it seems like he works in another state, but it’s really not that far.

“‘Only You’ is like an R&B song…‘We Are One’ is Gospel,” David informed me.

The singles were released in 2021. The “We Are One” single was released on Martin Luther Kings, Jr.’s birthday in January and the “Only You” track was released for Valentine’s Day in February.

In explaining how the “We Are One” single came about David laughed a little and said, “Usually I’m up early in the morning, three or four… working on music when I’m sleep. Earlier on I was a political commentator. People were losing their minds in the political scene. I wanted to do a rally song with the message we are all God’s children; then Tiffany got in and did her thing.”

When asked if the singles belong to a sophomore album Tiffany added, “Right now it’s just singles. We have no idea what we want…they said a love album…We still working on an idea.”

I say whatever the theme is for the sophomore album of David and Tiffany Spencer; it will provide God’s loving-message delivered by powerful and emotionally provoking vocals. www.DavidandTiffanySpencer.com.

